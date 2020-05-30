CALIFORNIA—California Department of Public Health officials released a plan on Thursday, May 28, that instructs all skilled nursing facilities to test everyone inside nursing homes at least once.

“SNFs have been severely impacted by COVID-19, with outbreaks causing high morbidity and mortality. The vulnerable nature of the SNF population combined with the inherent risks of congregate living in a healthcare setting requires aggressive efforts to limit COVID-19 exposure and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within SNFs,” the plan reads.

Part of the plan’s goal is to ramp up testing in nursing homes – even in ones that don’t have any positive cases – by requiring 25 percent of health care personnel to be tested every week, and 100 percent of personnel in the facility every month.

Before the plan, county officials were only requiring 10 percent of nursing home residents to be tested weekly.

“I think this was a wise move. It really was meant to allow us to do as much as possible as quickly as possible,” health director Barbara Ferrer said at a briefing about the original plan.

Dr. Michael Wasserman, president of the California Assn. of Long Term Care Medicine, said in an L.A. Times article that only testing 10 percent of personnel would mean positive cases would be missed, and would risk an outbreak spreading in the homes.