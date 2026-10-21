California has roughly 39 million people, the Rams, Chargers, 49ers, Lakers, Warriors, Dodgers, Padres and enough sports obsession to keep a bookmaker busy around the clock.

What it still does not have in 2026 is a legal, California-regulated sportsbook market.

That is increasingly remarkable. Residents can visit tribal casinos, wager legally on horse racing and buy lottery tickets, yet they cannot open a California-licensed DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM or Caesars Sportsbook account.

Meanwhile, prediction markets, fantasy products and offshore sportsbooks remain only a few taps away.

Welcome to California gambling policy: plenty of action, very little simplicity.

California Still Has No State-Licensed Sportsbooks

The first distinction is the most important.

California has not authorized conventional retail or mobile sports betting. There is no California sportsbook license for DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars, and there is no California regulator supervising those companies as sportsbook operators inside the state.

That is why bettors should be careful with phrases such as “available in California.” A website loading on an iPhone does not mean California licensed it.

Bookmakers Review’s guide to sports betting in California breaks down the current choices, including the difference between regulated American sportsbooks, international sportsbooks, fantasy platforms and prediction markets.

Those distinctions matter most when something goes wrong.

California Voters Already Had Their Say

The modern legalization fight exploded in 2022, when Californians faced two competing ballot measures.

Proposition 26 would have permitted in-person sports wagering at tribal casinos and certain racetracks. Proposition 27 would have opened the door to mobile sports wagering through federally recognized tribes and qualifying commercial companies working with them.

California voters rejected both.

The state’s official voter guide said Proposition 27 would have allowed qualifying operators to offer online sports wagering to adults 21 and older, charged licensing fees and imposed a 10% tax on sports-wagering revenue.

For readers who want the political backstory, Canyon News previously examined the fight between California tribes and the commercial gaming industry.

Calling the 2022 campaign expensive barely covers it.

California Secretary of State filings show committees supporting Proposition 27 reported about $169.2 million in contributions through the September 24 filing period. Committees opposing it reported about $214.6 million.

More than $380 million was reported on the two sides of Proposition 27 alone, and after the ads, consultants and political warfare, Californians woke up with precisely the same number of legal online sportsbooks they had before the campaign:

Zero.

Why DraftKings and FanDuel Cannot Just Switch California On

Sportsbook apps make gambling look almost frictionless. State law is not.

A sportsbook operating legally in a regulated U.S. market generally needs state authorization. California has not created that system.

Proposition 27 would have done it under a framework involving tribes and eligible commercial operators. Voters said no. The Legislature cannot simply pretend that vote never happened and allow major sportsbooks to start taking bets tomorrow.

California’s tribal gaming structure also makes the issue considerably more complicated than simply deciding on a tax rate.

Tribal nations have major economic and sovereignty interests tied to gaming. Any realistic legalization plan has to account for them rather than treating tribal participation as an item to negotiate after the commercial sportsbooks have already designed the market.

That lesson cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars to learn.

What Can Californians Actually Access?

This is where the terminology gets slippery.

Californians encounter several products that can involve sports outcomes, but calling all of them “sportsbooks” creates more confusion than clarity.

Prediction Markets

Prediction markets allow users to buy and sell contracts based on whether an event occurs. Increasingly, that includes sporting events.

To the consumer, a contract based on whether the Lakers win can look remarkably similar to betting on the Lakers.

Legally, however, prediction-market companies have argued that qualifying event contracts fall under federal commodities regulation rather than conventional state gambling regulation.

States have pushed back aggressively.

In June 2026, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of 37 state attorneys general arguing that prediction markets cannot use federal commodities law to circumvent state sports-gaming laws and consumer protections.

Canyon News has explored this growing conflict in Why Consumers Are Caught in the Middle of the Prediction Market Fight.

The practical takeaway is straightforward: a prediction market should not be described as a California-licensed sportsbook. It isn’t one.

And the legal argument surrounding sports event contracts is still very much alive.

Daily Fantasy Sports

Daily fantasy sports became even more complicated after California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a formal opinion in July 2025.

The opinion concluded that California law prohibits operating daily fantasy sports games involving players physically located in the state, regardless of where the operator or its technology is located. The Attorney General’s analysis found that DFS contests constitute sports wagering prohibited under California Penal Code Section 337a.

An Attorney General opinion is not the same thing as the Legislature passing a new statute, but this was hardly an ambiguous legal shrug.

That creates another useful lesson for bettors: availability and legality are not synonyms.

An app may be downloadable. A company may advertise. An account may even be creatable. None of those facts alone establish that California has licensed or approved the underlying activity.

What About Offshore Sportsbooks?

Offshore or international sportsbooks are closer to the traditional sportsbook experience.

They can offer point spreads, moneylines, totals, props, futures, parlays and live wagering. Some have operated for decades and accept customers from jurisdictions without locally regulated online sportsbooks.

But they are not licensed by California.

That is the part consumers should understand before becoming mesmerized by a giant welcome bonus.

If a bettor uses an operator outside California’s regulatory system, California regulators generally do not provide the same complaint, licensing and enforcement mechanisms that exist when someone wagers through a sportsbook licensed by his or her state.

Before depositing, a consumer should therefore investigate:

Who owns and operates the sportsbook?

Where is it licensed and what does that license actually cover?

How long has the company operated?

What is its documented payout history?

What are the withdrawal and identity-verification rules?

Are there meaningful wagering requirements attached to a promotion?

What happens if the bettor and operator disagree?

Is there an outside regulator with practical authority to intervene?

A 100% bonus is impressive right up until withdrawing the other 100% becomes the problem.

The Tribes Still Hold the Key

If California eventually launches statewide sports betting, the tribal nations are likely to be central to the structure.

That possibility is already becoming clearer.

The California Nations Indian Gaming Association has publicly highlighted discussions surrounding a potential 2028 push for online sports betting. Canyon News recently examined why Wisconsin moved forward while California is still waiting and what a tribally controlled California model could eventually resemble. Wisconsin Said Yes to Online Sports Betting—Angelenos Are Still Waiting

The basic political equation has changed since 2022.

Commercial sportsbook companies undoubtedly want California. California’s population alone makes the potential market enormous. But wanting access and controlling the terms are two different things.

A future deal is more likely to begin with tribal ownership and sovereignty rather than end with them as concessions.

Prediction Markets Have Made the 2028 Debate Even Messier

Prediction markets have added a new pressure point.

California tribes argue that sports-event prediction contracts threaten the gaming framework states and tribes spent decades building. In September, CNIGA Chairman James Siva described the prediction-market issue as one involving both tribal sovereignty and lawful gaming.

Then came another twist.

In October 2026, CNIGA criticized partnerships between several California tribal nations and Kalshi, maintaining that sports-event contracts remain unlawful under the relevant gaming framework despite those agreements.

If conventional mobile sports betting reaches a 2028 ballot, the argument may therefore be very different from 2022.

It will not simply be DraftKings versus tribes.

It could become a broader debate about tribes, commercial sportsbooks, prediction markets, federal law, state authority and who gets to control digital sports wagering in America’s largest state.

Simple.

What Would Have to Change?

California legalization requires political agreement before it requires software.

A workable proposal must answer who owns the licenses, what role commercial sportsbooks receive, how tribes participate, what percentage goes to the state, which agency regulates the industry and whether mobile wagers can be structured through tribal gaming compacts.

Those details determine who controls a market potentially worth billions of dollars.

That is why California’s failure to legalize betting is not really about technology or demand. Both already exist.

It is about control.

What California Bettors Should Remember

The biggest mistake Californians can make in 2026 is assuming every product involving a sporting event is legally or regulatorily equivalent.

It isn’t.

A sportsbook licensed by another U.S. state, an international sportsbook, a prediction market and a fantasy platform can all involve money and sports outcomes while operating under very different legal structures and consumer protections.

California remains unusual because the demand never disappeared. It simply moved around the state’s failure to create a conventional regulated market.

Eventually, California may become one of America’s largest sports-betting jurisdictions.

But until state law changes, the rule is simple:

Seeing a betting product on your phone does not mean California regulates what happens after you tap “deposit.”