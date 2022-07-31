SAN FRANCISCO—On July 27, California Supreme Court Justice, Tani G. Cantil-Sakauy, announced that she will not be seeking another term in the November 22 election. Her term will end on January 1, 2023 after 32 years of public service in the court system. Cantil-Sakauy served for 12 years as Chief Justice.



The California Chief Justice relayed in her statement that Governor Newsom has many good people to choose from when the time comes for him to appoint another Supreme Court Justice. This will be Governor Newsom’s third appointee.



“I have informed Governor Gavin Newsom that I will not seek re-election as Chief Justice of California and will conclude my judicial service when my current term of office ends. And of course, I will support the smooth transition of Judicial Branch leadership. Through his efforts, and those of recent governors, he will have a diverse pool of exceptionally well-qualified jurists and legal professionals to choose from, and I believe the judiciary, the courts, and access to justice in California will be in good hands.”



“As Chief Justice, I continue to keep in mind the faces behind the cases and remain focused on the goal of providing all Californians with equal, fair, and accessible justice,” Cantil-Sakauy continued.



Justice Cantil-Sakauy ended her speech indicating that it’s time for new leadership.



… “Each generation must renew and refresh our constitutional democracy. I truly appreciate the opportunities previous governors, judicial branch leadership, and the People of California have given me to support, defend, and enhance the rule of law.

I have said before that I hold my office in trust until it is time for the next leaders to protect and expand access to justice—that time is now.”



Justice Cantil-Skauy began her public service in the court system as, the Deputy district attorney at Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office in 1984. In 1988, she was Senior staff (deputy legal affairs secretary, deputy legislative secretary) to Governor Deukmejian.

In 1990 Cantil-Sakauy became Judge, Sacramento Municipal Court. It was in 1997 that she became Judge of the Superior Court of Sacramento County. Then in 2005 as Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District (Sacramento); and in 2011 to the present she served as Chief Justice of California, Supreme Court of California, Chair, Judicial Council of California.



Justice Cantil-Skauy began as a Republican and switched parties in 2018 when Brett Kavanaugh was appointed by President Trump as Supreme Court Justice.