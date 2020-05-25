CALIFORNIA—The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) announced on May 18 that illegal immigrants residing in the state may qualify to receive disaster assistance payments of $500 per person and up to $1,000 per household. According to the CDSS website, this state funding is expected to reach 150,000 undocumented adults.

Eligible individuals must provide information that they are an undocumented adult (over the age of 18) and are not eligible for other forms of COVID-19 related assistance, such as the CARES act stimulus payments or pandemic unemployment benefits. The website also lists that eligible individuals must demonstrate that they “have experienced a hardship as a result of COVID-19.”

Funds will be disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis, and the assistance will be available until all $75 million of the funding is spent or until June 30, at the latest.

The payments will be made through local nonprofit organizations that have volunteered to help individuals apply for disaster assistance payments. Each county has a designated nonprofit organization that eligible adults should contact to apply for the aid. The list of organizations was posted by the CDSS at https://www.cdss.ca.gov/inforesources/immigration/covid-19-drai

If a person is found eligible and their application is approved, their respective nonprofit organization will provide additional information on how they will receive their payment, which will be done either through an in-person pickup or by mail.

The federal government has not listed the act of receiving assistance, as grounds for a public charge. A public charge is a ground of inadmissibility, which can potentially deny an individual of a green card or a visa.

In this case, neither the federal government nor the United States citizenship and Immigration Services provided a clear statement on whether receiving this disaster payment would put the recipient at risk of being classified as a public charge.