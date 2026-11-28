A federal judge has temporarily barred Kalshi from offering sports event contracts on land belonging to two California tribes, raising new questions about how prediction market promotions operate across different jurisdictions.

On September 16, 2026, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that Blue Lake Rancheria and the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians were likely to succeed in their claims under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA). District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley subsequently granted a preliminary injunction on November 4.

The order does not impose a statewide ban on Kalshi. It does, however, highlight an important limitation of nationwide marketing campaigns: customers using the same trading platform may face different restrictions depending on their physical location.

Promotional Claims Need Legal Context

The California dispute highlights an important distinction between promotional eligibility and permission to trade. With Kalshi’s promotional offers explained in SportsbookReview’s November coverage, the current welcome offer provides a useful example. It advertises $55 in bonus funds for eligible new customers who complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, subject to a minimum deposit of $10. Meeting these financial conditions, however, does not override restrictions on the contracts available at a customer’s physical location.

An advertised incentive establishes the conditions of a particular offer. It cannot establish whether someone qualifies to trade from every American location. Kalshi operates a federally registered exchange under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight, but its sports products have attracted challenges under state gaming laws. Tribal governments have raised a separate argument concerning transactions originating on their sovereign lands. You therefore need to distinguish the financial conditions of a promotion from the legal rules governing participation.

The injunction does not expressly prohibit Kalshi from advertising welcome offers or require the company to cancel its general promotional program. Its immediate effect concerns the availability of sports event contracts on the two tribes’ lands.

This distinction matters because a welcome bonus may apply to multiple categories of event contracts rather than sports alone. The restrictions on sports trading therefore do not automatically establish that every promotional offer or other market category is unavailable in the affected areas. Account eligibility, contract availability and bonus conditions remain separate questions.

The Ninth Circuit Examined Where Trading Occurs

The September decision concerned Blue Lake Rancheria and the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. Both tribes argued that Kalshi offered sports wagering on territory where their gaming ordinances required tribal authorisation. The company maintained that its contracts belonged to a federally regulated financial exchange. Writing for the Ninth Circuit panel, Judge M. Margaret McKeown concluded that the trades qualified as gaming under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The court also rejected the argument that federal commodities legislation displaced the tribes’ legal remedies.

The judges examined the physical location of customers entering contracts. They determined that a transaction originated on Indian land when someone placed it from that territory, even though the exchange operated through internet infrastructure elsewhere. This finding gave geographic eligibility a significance beyond ordinary account registration. The November injunction subsequently applied to the two tribes’ lands rather than California as a whole. It concerned sports contracts, leaving the wider regulation of other event markets outside the order’s immediate terms.

The California dispute is no longer an isolated example. On November 23, 2026, a federal judge in New Mexico granted a similar preliminary injunction involving the Mescalero Apache Tribe and the Pueblos of Isleta, Pojoaque and Sandia. Kalshi was given 14 days to restrict sports event contracts on the affected tribal lands. Although neither injunction represents a final judgment, the New Mexico decision demonstrates how territorial restrictions could become increasingly important for prediction market operators.

Advertising Received a Different Legal Assessment

The litigation also examined Kalshi’s earlier claim that sports betting was legal across all 50 states through its platform. The tribes challenged that statement under the Lanham Act, which governs certain misleading commercial representations. The Ninth Circuit rejected this part of their appeal. Its reasoning treated the advertisement as an opinion about unsettled law rather than a demonstrably false statement of fact. The outcome illustrates how courts can reach different conclusions about marketing language and the underlying financial transactions.

The rejection of the advertising claim should not be confused with judicial confirmation that Kalshi can offer sports contracts everywhere in the United States. The court considered whether the disputed advertisement constituted an actionable misrepresentation under the Lanham Act, a separate question from whether the underlying transactions complied with tribal gaming law. For customers, the distinction reinforces the importance of checking current market availability rather than relying solely on nationwide marketing claims.

Financial Regulation Meets Local Restrictions

The California ruling adds another dimension to the problem of conflicting prediction market regulations. While many existing disputes concern the division of authority between state regulators and the CFTC, the California tribes have relied on federal legislation governing gaming on Indian lands. The case demonstrates why federal registration alone may not resolve every question about where sports event contracts can be offered.

Restrictions can also affect how prediction market operators advertise their products. Google began accepting advertisements from qualifying federally regulated prediction markets in January 2026, subject to certification and compliance with applicable laws. Its current US advertising policy excludes Connecticut, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Ohio. These advertising restrictions do not necessarily mirror the legal availability of individual contracts, illustrating another reason why promotional visibility and trading eligibility should be treated separately.

Federal Authorities Have Expanded Their Response

The wider regulatory dispute reached Arkansas in November 2026. On November 13, the CFTC announced that it had filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s efforts to enforce gaming restrictions against Kalshi. The regulator argued that Congress had granted it exclusive jurisdiction over qualifying derivatives markets and identified Arkansas as the eleventh state it had sued in defense of federal authority. The litigation represents the CFTC’s position rather than a definitive judicial resolution of the jurisdictional dispute.

That argument concerns the relationship between federal commodities law and state authority. California’s tribal litigation raises an additional question under legislation designed to govern gaming on Indian lands. The Ninth Circuit found that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act could apply despite federal oversight of the exchange. The distinction prevents the Arkansas case from answering every question raised by the California injunction. Courts must consider the particular legislation and territory involved rather than treating all disputes over prediction markets as identical.

Tribal Governments Have Substantial Economic Interests

Tribal gaming supports a major part of the American entertainment economy. The National Indian Gaming Commission reported gross gaming revenue of $46.2 billion for fiscal year 2025. That represented a 5.3% increase from the previous year. The figures came from audited financial statements covering 545 gaming establishments operated by 246 tribes. Gross gaming revenue measures the difference between money wagered and winnings returned to customers. It provides a measure of industry activity rather than the profits available to tribal governments.

These economic interests are also reflected in California’s ongoing sports betting debate. Voters rejected two competing sports betting proposals in 2022, leaving the state without an authorized conventional online sportsbook market. Prediction markets have since introduced a different regulatory challenge for tribal governments, which continue to seek a central role in determining how sports wagering develops in California.

Those financial interests help explain the attention surrounding event contracts. On April 2, the Associated Press reported that tribal leaders had gathered in San Diego to discuss prediction markets and their possible consequences for established gaming operations. Four tribal nations had brought federal lawsuits involving Kalshi and Robinhood. Former National Indian Gaming Commission Chairman Jonodev Chaudhuri described unusually intense concern among attendees. Tribal representatives argued that prediction platforms should operate within existing gaming protections, while the companies maintained that their products belonged to regulated financial markets.

Tribal governments do not share a single position on prediction markets. In October 2026, Kalshi announced partnerships supporting new prediction market platforms associated with Greenville Rancheria, the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation and Alturas Indian Rancheria in California, alongside the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town in Oklahoma.

These commercial relationships demonstrate that some tribal governments see economic opportunities in prediction markets, while others consider unauthorized sports contracts a threat to their existing gaming rights. The disagreement concerns not only the products themselves but also who has the authority to offer and regulate them.

What the California Ruling Means for Kalshi’s Promotions

The California injunction does not directly change the financial terms of Kalshi’s nationwide welcome offers. It does, however, restrict where certain sports contracts can be offered and raises questions about how operators communicate market availability to prospective customers.

As litigation continues, promotional eligibility may increasingly depend on the distinction between account registration, available contract categories and geographic restrictions. For prediction market operators, clear disclosure of those differences could become just as important as the advertised value of an incentive.