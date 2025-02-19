SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 17, President Trump began the firing of U.S. Attorneys in keeping with his campaign promise to stop what he has publicly referred to as the weaponization of the Department of Justice (DOJ).



U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Ismail J. Ramsey of San Francisco and U.S. Attorney Tara K. McGrath, of San Diego have both lost their positions.



In addition, Phillip A. Talbert former U.S. Attorney of Sacramento, resigned on January 11th.



Former U.S. Attorney, E. Martin Estrada, served in the Central District of California from 2022-2025 during the Biden Administration has returned a partner to Munger, Tolles, and Olsen. Estrada is a well-known attorney who takes high-profile cases.



As of Thursday, February 13, Patrick D. Robbins is serving as Acting U.S. Attorney for California’s Northern District.



The firings come soon after New York U.S. Attorney, Danielle Sassoon stepped down last week rather than adhere to last week’s order from the DOJ to drop her court case against Presiding New York Mayor, Eric Adams.



Other than some career U.S. attorneys who have worked in the DOJ, it is customary for U.S. Attorneys to step down on their own accord following the Presidential transfer of powers. Many stepped down last week. Some attorneys who were also career politicians who have now been fired.



On Tuesday, February 18, Denise Cheung, the Senior Criminal Prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C resigned after Acting Attorney General, Emil Bove reportedly asked Cheung to open a criminal investigation on whether a certain contract had been unlawfully awarded to an executive office.



Multiple reports indicate Cheung refused to open a Grand Jury probe saying that it was, …” Time sensitive and action had to be taken that day because there was concern that contract awardees could continue to draw down on accounts through bank handling and disbursements.”



Trump made the following remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social.



“Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before. Therefore, I have instructed the termination of all remaining ‘Biden-era’ U.S. attorneys. We must ‘clean house’ immediately and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair just system. That begins today.”