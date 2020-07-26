LONG BEACH— The California State University system will require undergraduates to take a course in ethnic studies or social justice starting with the 2023-24 academic year. The Board of Trustees approved the graduation requirement on Wednesday, July 22. It is the first significant change to CSU’s general education curriculum in 40 years.

“This action, by the CSU and for the CSU, lifts Ethnic Studies to a place of prominence in our curriculum, connects it with the voices and perspectives of other historically oppressed groups. It will empower our students to meet this moment in our nation’s history, giving them the knowledge, broad perspectives and skills needed to solve society’s most pressing problems,” said CSU Chancellor Timothy White in a statement.

There will be a broad spectrum of course offerings that address historical, current and emerging ethnic studies and social justice issues. They’ll be composed of African American, Asian American, Latinx and Native American studies.

According to an analysis by the Associated Press, the CSU’s plan may cost between $3 million and $4 million. The state’s bill would be approximately $16 million to implement statewide.

However, California legislators may pass a different plan. It would not include the requirement of an ethnic studies or social justice class. If it does pass, it would overrule the CSU’s plan.