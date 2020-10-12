UNITED STATES−On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Trump supporters flooded Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills last Saturday in support of the President. Multiple news reports called the event the largest most diverse rally on Rodeo Drive.

The flags and signs carried by Trump enthusiasts varied from: “Christians for Trump,” “Jews [heart] Trump,” “Latinos For Trump, “Chinese Americans For Trump,” and “LGBTQ For Trump.”

There were the Trump 2020 flags, the Trump Train, and then a wide variety of t-shirts including, “#You Ain’t Black−Joe Biden,” and “Defund the Deep State.”

In addition to the Beverly Hills Rally, San Francisco GOP held a flotilla.

The San Francisco Boat Parade had a few dozen boaters decked out with Trump flags and signs gathered in McCovey Cove traveling past the Bay Bridge in San Francisco taking their flotilla toward Golden Gate Bridge. Those without boats lined the shoreline.

A Back the Blue and Freedom March took place at First Street Park in Benicia, California. Attendees gathered at 9:30 a.m. on October 10th and began marching downtown at 10:00 a.m.

According to SaveCalifornia.com, several of these events took place statewide on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Los Angeles @ 9:30 a.m.

Benecia @ 9:30 a.m.

Walnut @ 10 a.m.

Beverly Hills @ 3 p.m.

Madera @ 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Temecula @ 12 noon

News reports indicate an increase in the frequency of the Trump rallies happening in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. On September 13, the “Rally in the Valley,” on Ventura Boulevard reportedly brought in hundreds of participants driving down Ventura Boulevard with their vehicles decked out with American flags, Trump flags, “don’t tread on me,” and more while still, other Trump enthusiasts lined the streets.

The upcoming events found on the SaveCalifornia.com website include Saturday, October 17, “Defend the LAPD” police appreciation rally in Los Angeles at Elysian Park.

More details may be found on the Save California website listed above.