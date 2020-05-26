CALIFORNIA−On Sunday, May 24, Californians gathered at the steps of the Capitol building in Sacramento, at the offices of city officials, and in other places across the state, in protest of Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

3.19.20-attested-EO-N-33-20-COVID-19-HEALTH-ORDER

Health Order 3.19.2020

According to CA.gov all individuals living in the state of California are ordered to stay home or at their place of residence except for permitted work, local shopping, or other permitted errands with a list of questions and answers on the state website. The website was last updated on May 21, 2020.

On May 23, White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany made an announcement on behalf of President Trump that deemed Churches and houses of worship as essential.

“Today, I’m identifying houses of worship-Churches, Synagogue, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services. Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right so I’m correcting the injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

McEnany continued “I am calling on governors to allow churches and places of worship to open right now. If there are any questions, they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call.” The complete text of the announcement may be found on the White House web page.

President Trump lists guidelines and recommendations on how communities may begin to safely reopen. Those guidelines may also be found on the White House web page.

Precautions would still have to be taken. Individuals would still practice social distancing while businesses only allowed customers to occupy fifty percent of their capacity.

States such as Michigan and California that have had to endure strict orders for the longest periods of time have also reportedly been the states with the most protests. Fed up protesters are flocking the streets. They are not standing the recommended six feet apart, and the majority of those photographed were not wearing masks.

News reports indicate that there was a Freedom Rally yesterday. No one has been permitted to rally or protest on the Capitol building steps since the protest earlier this month on May 1. On Sunday, March 24, protesters were permitted on the Capitol steps.

In Los Angeles residents protested against Los Angeles City Government LOCKDOWN, corruption, abuse, waste, and graft. The advertisement on social media read, “TODAY May 24, 2020, at 2 pm. Location: Councilman Mike Bonin’s office located at 3777 Boise Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90066. Be there and be heard! Bring everyone!” Protests in Los Angeles included “Recall Mayor Eric Garcetti.”

Statewide, protests included a “Recall Newsom” campaign with a banner behind one airplane with a picture of Governor Newsom and the words, “End the Tyranny.”

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jXXf8rR7K0](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jXXf8rR7K0)

Governor Newsom has followed the lead of New York’s Governor Cuomo with weekly COVID-19 updates on his Facebook page. The last one posted was from May 18.