WOODLAND HILLS−Approximately 2,100 Los Angeles County residences received incomplete ballots. The part that was missing, was a place to vote for the position of President of the United States.

A graph on lavote.net show’s election results with former Vice President, Joe Biden in the lead with 71.23 percent and President Trump with 26.87 percent.

Californians received ballots without Presidential candidates listed on them. Individuals are reporting on social media that they have received a few ballots though they never requested one. A commenter on social media indicated that there are no requirements in requesting a ballot.

According to The Voting Information Center, “Each state’s Chief Election Official will certify the election results in their state. On December 14, electors will cast their electoral votes based on the certified election results from their state.”

Assemblyman, Tom Lackey encouraged others to get out and vote.

Donald Trump Jr. Tweeted out about the massive amount of voter fraud.

When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real. Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020

According to lavote.net, all votes including damaged ballots received on election day will be counted during a thirty-day period called, “The Official Election Canvass.”

Ballots require additional review to verify voters are eligible to vote and write-in ballots were cast for qualified candidates.

There was no instruction given on the site for those receiving faulty ballots.

Canyon-News did reach out to the public records department of Los Angeles County for more information on the election being called with so many faulty ballots out there but did not hear back in time for print.

A commenter left the following message on the CAGOP page.

“This is your electoral map right now. GOP Kept Senate and is 2 seats from flipping House. But you’re supposed to believe this ocean of red gave Biden more votes than any candidate in history.

It’s just too comical that they think this will work.

P.S. I’m not using this map in reference to population density rather than the mathematically impossible anomalies of Biden votes”

Hearing that there is still incomplete and outstanding absentee ballots around MN. Rochester, austin, maybe many more places. Not late arriving, but just not counted into the totals we are seeing! Any word on this? @MNSteveSimon @Stowydad @bbierschbach @thauserkstp — MMM (@MmmShhhhh) November 4, 2020

There was no mention of incorrect totals or incomplete ballots on Governor Gavin Newsom’s Facebook Page or on Twitter. The California Governor did congratulate Biden and Harris writing accolades of the two candidates as though they have already won.

Canyon-News refuses to call the election due to outstanding votes remaining to be counted as well as litigation regarding evidence of voter fraud.

