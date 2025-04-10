Bakersfield, CA – On the evening of Wednesday, April 9, 2025, a two-vehicle collision resulted in one injury and the arrest of a suspected DUI driver, according to KBAK.

The Bakersfield Police Department reports that the crash occurred around 6:45 PM at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Hageman Road.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Calloway Drive allegedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle in the intersection. One person involved in the crash sustained injuries.

Authorities say the driver who reportedly ran the red light exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details about the drivers have been released at this time.

California DUI Law

Section 23153(a) of the California Vehicle Code (CVC) states that it is illegal for any driver to “Operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and, as a result, cause bodily injury to someone else.”

Personal Injury Claims

When the actions of reckless drivers cause others to be injured, the cost of recovery should not fall on their victims. Filing a Personal Injury Claim with the at-fault party’s insurance can provide compensation for medical bills and lost wages during recovery.

However, insurance companies often try to deny or minimize claims. That’s why having a knowledgeable personal injury attorney on your side is crucial to securing proper compensation for your injuries.

