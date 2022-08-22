WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, residents and businesses are served by two water utility companies. Beverly Hills Water serves certain areas on the west side of the City; Beverly Hills Water customers are being asked to suspend outdoor watering from the specified time frame as MWD makes emergency water pipeline repairs. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) serves most areas of the city; LADWP customers are not directly impacted by the water pipeline repairs, but are being asked to continue adhering to water conservation restrictions.

The 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline is an important part of MWD’s regional water system, delivering Colorado River water into Southern California. After a leak was discovered in the pipeline earlier this year, MWD made a temporary repair and began operating the pipeline at a decreased capacity while a more permanent solution was designed and developed. As the repair is being made, the pipeline will be shut down and water will be fed from limited available water supplies.

Updates about the MWD pipeline shutdown will be available by visiting mwdh2o.com/shutdown. Tips about how residents and businesses can prepare their landscaping for no watering are available by visiting https://www.mwdh2o.com/press-releases/portions-of-la-county-called-to-eliminate-outdoor-watering-for-15-days-while-important-water-delivery-pipeline-repaired-1.

For more details from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD), contact communityrelations@mwdh2o.com. For more information from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power contact the LADWP Customer Contact Center at 1-800-DIAL DWP (1-800-342-5397). For more information from Beverly Hills Water, please contact Beverly Hills Public Works Customer Service at (310) 285-2467 or at askpw@beverlyhills.org.

The city reminds residents and businesses about water conservation rules now in effect and both utilities ask their customers to continue to use water efficiently. Southern California is experiencing severe drought conditions, and across the western United States, scientists have found that the ongoing extreme dryness since the year 2000 has become the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, a mega-drought that research shows is being intensified by climate change.

Tips for saving water are available on the City’s water conservation web page at www.weho.org/waterconservation.