MALIBU—On Monday, April 21, the City of Malibu and California Transportation (CALTRANS) sent out alert to the public to remind travelers of the lane closures on the southbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) with several lane closures expected today (Tuesday, April 22nd). Details are below.



Construction will cause Caltrans to close at least one southbound and one northbound lane on PCH close to Corral Canyon on Tuesday April 22, from 6:00 a.m. until an unspecified time on Wednesday, April 23rd.



The following came directly from the Malibu City website alerts.



“Caltrans will close lanes on northbound and southbound PCH near Corral Canyon overnight Tuesday, April 22 for construction zone realignment 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, with one lane open in each direction. Expect noise and truck activity. The southbound left-turn pocket will close again, possibly through summer 2026.



Please drive cautiously, watch for workers and work vehicles – traffic fines are doubled in construction zones under CA law.



This is the third and final stage of construction for the new bridge, part of a project to repair / replace 12 drainage culverts along PCH from Temescal Canyon Rd to the Ventura County line and convert a culvert at Corral Canyon Road into a bridge to allow ocean salmon to swim upstream. The overall project will continue through summer of 2029.”



According to traffic authorities, travelers should expect traffic to run slower than usual and may plan on time delays or seek alternate routes.



