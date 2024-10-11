MALIBU—On Wednesday, October 9, the city of Malibu posted on Facebook that Caltrans will have single lane closures on northbound or southbound lanes with a moving closure Encinal Canyon Rd to Ventura County line, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Wed, October 9, Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11.

Caltrans will also have single lane closures on northbound or southbound lanes with a moving closure Sunset Boulevard to Topanga Canyon Boulevard, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11.

The project will repair/replace 12 drainage culverts along Pacific Coast Highway from Temescal Canyon Road to the Ventura County line. Work will continue through summer 2029.

Motorists are informed to proceed with caution, watch for workers and work vehicles in the road. Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones, under CA law.