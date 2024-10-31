MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Caltrans will implement lane closures on Topanga Canyon beginning with the northbound lane starting on October 28. The work will run through November 2.

Work on October 28 through Friday, November 1 will be done from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Saturday, November 2, work will be done from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. for slope work at the site of the large landslide, 1.8 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway.

Alternating traffic with flaggers directing traffic. Proceed with caution, watch for workers and work vehicles in the road. Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones, under California law.