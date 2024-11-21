MALIBU—On Wednesday, November 20, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Caltrans and the city is inviting community members to learn about and give their input on Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study Wednesday, December 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

Caltrans HQ is planning to identify and evaluate short-term, medium-term, and long-term potential projects and potential funding sources that could be implemented to improve safety and reduce the rate and severity of collisions within the portion of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu. This is the seventh community outreach and engagement meeting since the project started in July 2024.

Some of the key goals include: reduce crashes and crash severity, provide safer accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians, provide safer and more comfortable accommodations for transit users, improve the character of PCH to better fit into the community, preserve/enhance emergency access, access to beaches and mountains, and access to businesses, preserve evacuation route.

Caltrans’ “Key Tools in the Toolbox” of options and improvements include: roundabouts, new sidewalks, colored/buffered/protected bike lanes, staggered parking, lane reduction, angled parking, emergency accessible medians, traffic calming trees, new or improved pedestrian crosswalks, and gateways.

To view the results of the Round Three Public Survey go to: https://engage.dot.ca.gov/Customer/File/Full/4c349d31-67f3-4169-b51c-7643b317c68d?fbclid=IwY2xjawGsdbVleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRX902f5a8XJH2G-ejEhQduglqUMG76cLPLYYw-LG3vL8OAPPZ_TbBzQzw_aem_LS8NgiE5dN8ED1LBzHld6w.

For more details, including the PowerPoint presentations and video from the past workshops, and all of the design concepts proposed so far, and to submit comments, visit the project website at https://engage.dot.ca.gov/07-pchmpfeasibilitystudy or email 07-pchmpfs@publicinput.com.