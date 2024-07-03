MALIBU—On Tuesday, July 2, the city of Malibu posted on its website that all community members are invited to attend workshops to learn about and give input Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study on Thursday, July 11 and Wednesday, August 28.

Both workshops will transpire from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in-person only at Malibu City Hall, Council Chambers (no remote participation option). Caltrans will also hold a virtual workshop on Thursday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register for the virtual event here.

The study aims to identify safety and multimodal travel improvements for all users of PCH in Malibu, including options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu.

The focus of the PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study is to identify transportation improvements that will address safety for all users, including multimodal travel options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities, for an approximately 22-mile portion of the Pacific Coast Highway located within the city limits of Malibu.

The PCH Master Plan will include community stakeholder engagement activities and community outreach meetings to gather input on various traffic calming measures and other street improvements, including a “boulevard” roadway.

The Master Plan will be used in future PCH safety improvement projects. For background information, review the Fact Sheet. For further questions, please contact: D7.System.Planning@dot.ca.gov.