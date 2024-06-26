MALIBU—Caltrans will present its Master Plan Feasibility Study to a special joint meeting of the City’s Public Safety and Public Works Commissions Wednesday, June 26, at 5 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

The study aims to identify safety and multimodal travel improvements for all users of PCH in Malibu, including multimodal travel options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu.

The PCH Master Plan will include community stakeholder engagement activities and community outreach meetings to gather input on various traffic calming measures and other street improvements, including a “boulevard” roadway. The Master Plan will be used in future PCH safety improvement projects.

For background details, review the Fact Sheet https://malibucity.org/…/PCH-Master-Plan-Factsheet-6-20-24. For further questions email D7.System.Planning@dot.ca.gov.