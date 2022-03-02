MALIBU—Caltrans will reduce PCH to one lane with flaggers directing alternating traffic from Deer Creek Road to Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura County north of Malibu for utility relocation from Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2, 9 am to 3 p.m. Motorists should expect traffic delays.

Caltrans advises motorists to seek alternate routes. See real-time traffic and closure information at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

The utility work is part of a $51 million project to construct two retaining walls to permanently restore eroded slopes on the coastal side of PCH south of Point Mugu State Park and Sycamore Canyon Road. The slope has been structurally impacted by severe surf erosion, which has resulted in cracks and displacements of the roadway shoulder. Completion is set for spring 2023.

K-rails were installed in the work zone, narrowing the roadway and blocking bicycle lanes. Caltrans recommends bicyclists avoid the area from Deer Creek Road to Sycamore Canyon Road for the duration of the project.