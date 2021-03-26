SANTA MONICA-On Friday, March 26, CalTrans announced that maintenance crews will be conducting a swarm maintenance operation on various locations in Santa Monica on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. The maintenance crews will be performing litter removal, weed abatement, guardrail repair, graffiti removal, and tree trimming.

On Saturday, March 28 maintenance operations will be performed on the Westbound I-10 Cloverfield Boulevard off-ramp starting from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. On Sunday, March 28 maintenance operations will be performed on the Eastbound I-10 from 4th/5th Streets and Lincoln Bloubedard on-ramp to 20th Street off-ramp starting from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

For more information on road closures visit https://dot.ca.gov/travel.