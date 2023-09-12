SHERMAN OAKS—On September 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Calvary Chapel Mid Valley located at 14615 Sherman Way in Van Nuys was broken into and vandalized. The windows were broken and the whole place was ransacked, bibles, and items from the religious education classrooms were thrown on the floor.



Photos of the incident depict sacred statues shattered in pieces on the floor. It remains unknown if this church was targeted in a hate crime, or if it was a random act.





Canyon News reached out to the Calvary Chapel, and to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Van Nuys Division for more information, but did not hear back in time for print.





The incident is under investigation. There is no description of the suspect who remains at large. Anyone who may have seen or heard anything or anyone suspicious on the church property is encouraged to contact LAPD Van Nuys Division located at 6240 Sylmar Avenue



Van Nuys, CA 91401 phone: 818-374-9500 Voice or 855-736-3235 TDD/TTY





According to their webpage, Calvary Chapel is one of 1,500 churches worldwide. Sunday worship services draw large crowds. The Mid Valley campus offers Women’s , Mens, Children’s and Pro-Life Ministries within the Church.