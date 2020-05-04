Bel- Air resident Calvin Harris, a Scottish DJ, record producer and singer/songwriter, is being sued by his neighbor for leaking water substance onto their property as of May 2nd.

A law suit obtained by TMZ, stated that Harris is being sued by Julie Opperman, who lives downhill from the DJ’s residence. The neighbor claimed that the ‘sludgy mess’ has been seeping from his property for over a year and the singer has only attempted to stop the flow with sandbags.

The singer/songwriter purchased his residence in 2018 for $13.8 million. The mansion is 18,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 8 and a half bathrooms, full sized tennis court, finished with an infinity pool and a small one bedroom guest pool house which spans 2.34 acres of land.

Opperman has requested a judge demanding that the DJ should contain the muddy leak by building a retaining wall. Only for the musician to comment back, that the retaining wall would collapse at any minute, confirmed by Daily Mail who reported it first.

Calvin Harris not only being sued for the water damage but for her mental distress and loss of property value as well.