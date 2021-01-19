UNITED STATES—Nothing beats home delivery. The ability to sit down on your phone, browse products, and place your order and get everything you need to be delivered right to your front door. For some people, it is a considerable convenience and timesaver. For medical marijuana patients who don’t have access to transportation, it is an essential service.

As medical marijuana programs and licensed adult-use or recreational dispensaries evolve in California, the option of delivery has finally arrived. Buying weed online in California is easy for both recreational users and registered patients who need medical marijuana. But if you aren’t sure where to start, here are some of the frequently asked questions that consumers have about buying California weed online.

How Old Do I Have to Be to Purchase California Marijuana?

You must be age 21 years or older to buy Adult-Use or recreational marijuana in California. Residents with qualifying medical conditions, who are registered patients can purchase cannabis if they are aged 18-20 years without parental consent.

California residents with chronic diseases or debilitating symptoms under the age of 18 must have a designated caregiver. The caregiver will appear on the medical marijuana card for the minor and is responsible for discussing cannabis treatments. Caregivers are also responsible for purchasing products, supervising recommended therapeutic doses, and buying accessories.

Where Can I Buy Weed Online in California?

Purchasing marijuana from a dispensary that is not state-licensed is illegal. If you are a California resident and buy weed from an unlicensed dispensary, you are not protected legally by state laws to consume marijuana. If you cannot prove where you purchased the cannabis, you can be subject to possession charges. That can include misdemeanor or felony offenses.

The purpose of licensing dispensaries in California is to ensure that criminal elements are removed from the production, distribution, and sales process. Purchasing weed from a dispensary that is not licensed in California can be considered “Black Market” marijuana.

Search online for medical marijuana, recreational cannabis, or dispensaries that serve both types of customers. And ask (before you buy) about their license status to legally protect yourself.

What Kind of Cannabis Products Can I Buy in California?

California has made almost every cannabis product available for state residents. Both recreational users and medical marijuana patients have access to the same kind of products from dispensaries. And you can order it online.

This includes:

Concentrates

Edibles

Smokable Flower (Whole Flower)

Vaporized Oil (Vape Carts)

Applications (Tinctures or Dermal Patches)

California is known for having an extensive product selection of edibles. And they taste amazing while providing a variety of dose levels from mild to not-so-mild. Edible types include gummies, cookies, breakfast bars, cannabis-infused beverages (sodas, hot chocolate, cold brew coffee, teas). There is also some fantastic chocolate covered (everything) edible varieties, including dried fruits.

What Kind of Payment Methods Are Accepted by California Dispensaries?

Most licensed dispensaries now accept cash and major credit cards like Visa and Mastercard. But in California and across the country, payment methods for medical marijuana and recreational weed were complicated. Because remember, cannabis is still a Federally prohibited Schedule 1 drug.

Banks did not want to violate Federal laws to process payments for plant and product-touching cannabis businesses. Some ancillary industries like trucking and logistics, warehousing, agricultural equipment sales, etc. are exempt from that policy.

Then the Safe Banking Act was passed in May of 2020. That provided relief to financial institutions allowing them protection against prosecution for processing cannabis sales-related payments. Now, you can use just about any of the major credit cards, and depending on the bank, you may also be able to use your Visa or Mastercard debit card(s) for your purchases.

How Much Marijuana Can I Buy Online Every Month If I Live in California?

If you are aged 21 years or older, you can purchase up to 28.5 grams (a little bit more than one ounce) of marijuana. You can also possess up to 8 grams of cannabis concentrate. And (if you have a green thumb) six live plants.

California residents between the ages of 18 and 20 years can possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana and 12 live plants. But only if you are a medical marijuana cardholder in good standing with the California state program. This requires a physician’s recommendation.

Any resident with more than the allowed quantity in their possession can be subject to legal penalties. Adults over 21 years of age are also permitted to ‘gift’ up to one ounce per month of marijuana to another adult.

Can I Buy Weed from Different California Dispensaries?

Absolutely. If you have a medical marijuana card, you have the freedom to purchase from a licensed recreational dispensary or a medical cannabis treatment center. You will only need to provide your California medical marijuana identification card if you are buying from a licensed medical dispensary. You will need government-issued photo identification for age verification at a recreational dispensary.

What If I Don’t Like the Weed I Bought Online?

Like purchasing food, you will not be able to return your cannabis if you are not happy with it. The only provision may be receiving cannabis that is contaminated. For instance, if you open your container of whole flower, and there is mold. Or an insect (it can happen). The dispensary will then accept the return as proof of the problem and issue you a refund or replacement.

However, if there is nothing wrong with the cannabis you ordered online, you will not be issued a refund. Some dispensaries may offer you a discount on future purchases as part of their quality customer service.

Can I Buy Bongs and Accessories Online Too?

Absolutely. Just be aware that the selection of accessories available online from dispensary websites may not be complete. Some dispensaries have a large inventory of glass pipes, hemp papers, vaporizers, and other accessories that may not be featured on the website; if you are looking for something “special,” you may want to check out Amazon a broader selection of accessories.

Will California Dispensaries Deliver Weed If I Am Not Home?

Marijuana delivery is now legal in California. But the procedure for ordering cannabis online is the same as buying it in-person at a dispensary. You are required to show proof of residency (that you live in California). And you are also required to provide photo identification, which determines that you are over the age of 21 years before you place your order.

When it comes to delivery, it’s not like Amazon. And that’s a good thing too! If your packages are subject to the occasional “Porch Pirate” where you live, imagine how fast a dispensary box would disappear from your front door? Gone in 60-seconds!

When you order cannabis online in California, you have to be home to accept the delivery of your products. A family member or friend cannot take delivery for you. Dispensaries will help by allowing you to schedule a delivery window for your convenience. And don’t forget to have your government-issued photo identification ready at the door. You are going to have to show it to receive your order. It’s the law.