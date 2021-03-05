UNITED STATES—Canada is home to many of the world’s most flexible casino sites. Canadians can opt to play mobile casino games, live dealer titles, and place sports bets, wager on bingo, play a little poker and much more. Do Canadian online casinos accept cryptocurrency deposits, though, and more importantly, can you play games with Bitcoins and other options? Read the rest of our guide to find out.

Can I Play with Cryptocurrencies?

Playing with cryptocurrencies is a possibility in Canadian casinos. However, we must stress that not all Canadian betting sites accept them. Even amongst those who do, you may only be allowed to play with one option over others. In many cases, this option tends to be Bitcoin. Canada has not formally taken a stand on cryptocurrencies, which means that using them in the country is essentially a grey zone. Like the population is divided on the subject, so are online casinos in Canada. Some offer them, and others do not.

What Cryptocurrencies Are Accepted?

Where online casinos in Canada accept cryptocurrencies, the digital currency of choice tends to be Bitcoin. However, you can sometimes find alternative options, including Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Tether (USDT), at no small number of top Canadian betting sites. Some even accept deposits made using a variety of these options. If you opt to have a crack at playing your favourite games with cryptocurrencies at a Canadian online casino, we recommend choosing one that also accepts FIAT currencies. This way, you can ease yourself into betting with Bitcoins (or other options) slowly.

The Advantages to Cryptocurrency Gameplay at Canadian Casinos

There are several advantages to betting with cryptocurrencies at Canadian casinos. One of the most notable ones is that you can expect a degree of anonymity, thanks to blockchain technology. At the same time, cryptocurrency withdrawals also tend to be processed faster than with most conventional casino withdrawal options, including, in some cases, e-wallets. The fees associated with cryptocurrency cashouts at Canada’s top casinos tend to be low if there are any at all. The withdrawal limits are also relatively high, allowing you more wiggle room to cash out your winnings than are afforded by some rival payment providers.

Wagering on Canadian Casino Games with Cryptocurrencies

If you decide to wager with cryptocurrencies at Canadian casinos, make sure that you pick “the right casino”. Some casinos only accept deposits and withdrawals with Bitcoin and convert your cash into Canadian dollars for gameplay. You want to avoid this, as it means lower conversion rates and possible charges. Instead, opt to play at a Canadian casino that actively allows you to wager on games using BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies. These sites do exist, but you will need to read top Canadian casino reviews to make sure that you sign up at one that offers this service.