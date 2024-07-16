SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on Monday, July 15, the candidate nomination period to run for city office was now open and will remain open until August 9. The city of Santa Monica will vote in the General Municipal Election on November 5.

Interested candidates are invited to make an appointment to meet with the City Clerk staff and pick up Nomination Packets to run for office. Click here for the Candidate List of potential candidates who have pulled Nomination Papers.

A calendar on the Elections page can be viewed for important upcoming dates. For a Notice of Election, click on the following links (English/Spanish).

For details on the Business License Tax Modernization measure visit the Elections page. Deadlines for submitting Arguments and Rebuttals can be viewed here (English/Spanish). To submit an Argument or Rebuttal contact the City Clerk’s Office at clerk@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-8211 for a form.