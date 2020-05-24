VENICE⁠—People gathered at Venice Beach at sunset on Friday, May 22 to honor the passing of ex-pro wrestler Shad Gaspard. According to professional wrestler Bryan Alvarez’s twitter, about 500 people showed up for the event.

A swimmer was first reported missing in Venice on Sunday, May 17. Gaspard’s wife confirmed his identity that Monday morning through an Instagram post. Police reports signaled the search for his body was halted Tuesday afternoon. It was then confirmed his body had been found.

The people who gathered at the beach to commemorate Shad’s life included Bryan Alvarez and fellow wrestler Joey Ryan, according to their twitter feeds.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in order to Gaspard’s wife, Siliana, and his 10-year-old son.