MALIBU—On Thursday, October 17, 2024, the city of Malibu announced on its website that a candlelight vigil will be held in honor of the four students killed on Pacific Coast Highway in 2023.

On October 17, 2023, Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams seniors at Pepperdine University — were killed when they were struck by a speeding motorist as they walked along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

The Los Angeles County District Attorney revealed that Fraser Bohm, who was 22 at the time was charged in a fatal car crash that killed the four students.

Bohm is charged in case LA100189 with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He pled not guilty to all charges at an arraignment in Department 100 of the Van Nuys Courthouse. At arraignment, the previously set bail of $8 million was reduced by the court to $4 million.

Bohm was allegedly speeding and lost control of his car causing him to crash into nearby parked vehicles before hitting four pedestrians who were standing on the side of the roadway. All four pedestrians died at the scene.

A memorial service was held on October 22, 2023, at the Firestone Fieldhouse with lead minister of the University Church of Christ, Pastor Eric Wilson, Assistant Professor of Biology, Helen Holmlund, the divisional dean of Business Administration, Regan Harwell Schaffer, Religion Professor, Dyron Daugherty, the Associate Director for Spiritual Life, Tim Spivey, and Pepperdine President, Jim Gash. Members of the media were not invited to attend in person.

Pepperdine University released the following statement on their website on October 19, 2023:

“To the students who loved, lived with, and were in community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours,” said University President Jim Gash in a message to the Pepperdine community. “I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss.”

“In this time of immeasurable grief and heartache, we stand together as a community and turn to our faith and each other to find hope and healing in the midst of this tragedy,” said Connie Horton, Vice President for Student Affairs. “Each departed student brought a unique gift and spirit to the University, and we deeply grieve the unfulfilled hopes and aspirations of our precious community members.”

If convicted as charged, Bohm can face the possibility of multiple life sentences. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The shock and grief echoed through our community, leaving us heartbroken and determined to advocate for a safer PCH,” the city of Malibu stated.

In their honor, the city of Malibu invites the community to a candlelight vigil and night of remembrance on Thursday, October 17, at 6:30 p.m. (ceremony begins at 7 p.m.) at the Ghost Tires Memorial, located at PCH at Webb Way (23661 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu).

Battery-operated candles will be provided to illuminate the night. A small ceremony will take place and include a moment of quiet reflection for all the lives lost on PCH. The event will focus on healing and supporting one another.