CALIFORNIA—With COVID-19 shutting down most businesses in the state, cannabis shops can remain open under “essential” businesses as stated in the city of Los Angeles Corona virus FAQ.

On March 19, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the “Safer at Home” order to combat the spread of the virus. The order requires all indoor malls, shopping centers, playgrounds and non-essential retail businesses to close effective through at least April 19. Many essential businesses were listed on the Corona FAQ website, which required them in order to remain open they must abide by proper social-distancing guidelines and not include more than 10 people in one place.

In addition, they have to ensure food and drinks to go or delivery. A list of essential services include city and county government services, grocery stores, hardware stores and cannabis dispensaries.

Cannabis dispensaries are considered a healthcare service to those who utilize cannabis for medicinal purposes. For more details on the facts and guidelines to the “Safer at Home” public order, visit the city of Los Angeles’ coronavirus FAQ page at https://corona-virus.la/faq.