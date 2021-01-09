UNITED STATES−New information and video footage of the Wednesday, January 6 storm on the Capitol building and subsequent shooting of San Diego resident and 14-year Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt reveal that the shooter was more than likely not Capitol Police.

Video footage depicts a taller man with a receding hairline in plain clothes including in a dark navy or black blazer, and what appears to be a pale blue necktie.

The shooter’s white dress shirt cuffs stood out past the end of the sleeves of his blazer.

Initial media reports blamed Capitol Police for the shooting. The man who shot Babbitt was dressed like Secret Service or a member of Congress.

Capitol Police were dressed in police attire and were helping Babbit on the other side of the door. The shooter came from within the Capitol building.

He stepped out of a hiding place or what could be a doorway and shoots his handgun at Babbitt who was climbing through a broken window.

It is not clear if the people Babbit was entering the building with were her fellow Trump supporters or members of the far-right neo-fascist group Proud Boys.

The outside crowd can be heard shouting, “shots fired.” Capitol Police and members of the crowd outside the Capitol building were helping Babbitt to the ground.

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy all sent out thanks to the Capitol Police via social media, but it has since been taken down.

Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence did offer condolences for the family of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who lost his life protecting the US Capitol.

Karen and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of US Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and send our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family, friends and fellow officers. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 8, 2021

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Washington DC Field Office are seeking more information and have wanted posters out for those involved in the attacks.

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/fbi-seeking-information-related-to-violent-activity-at-the-us-capitol-building.

Many of the people on the Wanted poster are wearing Trump gear. For the November election, there was a poster sent out encouraging members of Antifa to show up on November 4, in great numbers at the scheduled Trump rally to, “disguise yourselves as patriots/Trump supporters: wear MAGA [Make America Great Again] hats, USA Flags…”

Members of the Trump rally indicated there were chartered Antifa busses they saw roll into Washington D.C. ahead of the Save America Trump Rally on January 6.

Proud Boys reportedly advertised a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6 as well, telling their members, “We will wear all-black like Antifa.”

US Capitol Police released a statement regarding the violence at the Capitol Building. In the statement, there is mention that one officer has been put on administrative leave until an investigation is completed.

If you attended the rally, have pictures that will expose the shooters or any other facts that will help, please contact Capitol Police.

The United States Capitol Police

119 D Street, NE

Washington, DC 20510

(202) 224-1677

PIO@uscp.gov

https://www.uscp.gov/media-center/press-releases/statement-steven-sund-chief-police