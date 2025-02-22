HOLLYWOOD—I truly think I have reached a point where I am over superhero movies. They just are not clicking on the cylinders like they used to be almost 15 years ago when audiences were first being treated to big screen adaptations of their favorite comic book and cartoon characters. Look, Chris Evans was a great Captain America, but the actor made it clear when he hung it up for “Avengers: Endgame” that was it for him and I don’t blame him after portraying the same character for three solo films and making appearances in a bunch more.

So, the baton had to be passed at some point, and we have Anthony Mackie tackling the role as the NEW Captain America, in Sam Wilson aka the Falcon who appeared in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and had his one spin-off TV Series. I loved Wilson in ‘The Winter Soldier”, is still one my favorite sequels in the Marvel universe for superheroes because the supporting characters in that movie were just so fantastic to watch on the big screen. There was so much more at stake and I enjoyed it.

The unfortunate problem is Mackie is not able to carry this movie himself. It just doesn’t work, and it’s not his fault. The movie has a weak premise to begin with that disguises itself as a political thriller but never reaches that level of intrigue that causes the viewer to become fully invested in what is unfolding on the big screen.

Mackie does his best to take on that lead role that was previously held by Evans who had an aura around him that attracted people. Mackie does have a sidekick in Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who also portrays Falcon. Falcon just doesn’t have that umph you want him to have as the sidekick to our primary character.

When an attempt on the President of the United States, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) is made at The White House, courtesy of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), all hell breaks loose. It is so obvious brain control was the culprit of that move, it is just a question of who for the viewer. That takes a bit of time to unfold and by the time you get the reveal, you care, but you really don’t because the villain is a bit lackluster for my liking. With any movie, especially in the superhero realm every hero has to have an equal if not greater villain. Without it, it just feels timid and lacking real stakes.

Ford is great as Thaddeus, who allows his temper to rile up every so often, the problem is the audience knows the big bomb, Thaddeus is the Red Hulk. That is a massive reveal that should NOT have been revealed before the movie actually hit theaters. It should have been kept under wraps so when it is revealed it becomes an actual stunner for the audience. Not to mention, the Red Hulk is not featured throughout the entire movie. They appear near the big climax and the fight is fun to witness, but it was would have been more effective to have the character’s presence throughout the entire movie.

Put our heroes in more harm’s way and make things feel like a thrill-a-minute, not some journey to find out who has an axe to grind with a former ally and now wants to make them pay at all costs, but the actual threats are like punches instead of bullets. That is like having another “Incredible Hulk” movie, but guess what, the Green Hulk doesn’t make his presence known until the very end of the movie. As a viewer you feel cheated by such, and that is how I felt here.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is not a bad movie, it just falters when you compare it to other Marvel movies that have preceded it. You want more, but you don’t get it and someone solely heralding that iconic shield is not enough to keeps fans of the movies and the comics coming back for more and more.