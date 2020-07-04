AMERICA— Epicgames announced July 2 the introduction of a new Captain America skin for sell in their stores for the game Fortnite.

Fortnite was released in 2017 as a battle royale style video game. There are three different game modes available: “Save the world,” “Battle Royale,” and “Creative.” The game can be purchased and played on these platforms: Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, iOS, Android TV.

Fortnite has released several comic book characters in the past including Harley Quinn, Aquaman, Deadpool, and Catwoman.

Fortnite’s official Twitter released the promo with the tagline: “Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way.”

People can purchase the “skin” from the Fortnite in-game store at the price of 2,000 V-bucks which amounts to around $20. Included is the iconic shield that will be worn on the character’s back and can be used as a pickaxe throughout the game.

The shield has appeared previously as a special promotion for the Avengers world last year during a limited time. Epicgames has also put a Captain America themed firework display emote into the game in celebration for Independence Day. The set can be purchased for 300 V-bucks.