MALIBU—A vehicle crashed into a gas main causing parts of Pacific Coast Highway to close down on Thursday, November 10, at around 6:00 p.m.

The section of PCH that was closed down was between Decker and Trancas Canyons. All lanes of the road were closed down as authorities cleaned up the leak. The gas main was located on the 32640 block of PCH.

No injuries have been reported.