SANTA MONICA—A car crashed into a Santa Monica Whole Foods located in the 1400 block of Montana Avenue, causing a water main break in the store on the evening of Tuesday, September 29.

At 4:14 p.m. on September 29, Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) announced they were responding to a “Broken Water Main” in the 1400 block of Montana Avenue on Twitter and advised the public to avoid the location where the water break was occurring. They also indicated possible delay of traffic and hazards. At 5:28 p.m., Santa Monica Fire Department declared a “Broken Water Main incident.”

SMFD officers had stopped the main break by 5:30 p.m., and the Whole Foods closed temporarily for clean-up. The Patch reported the water break was related to a car crash; a vehicle had crashed in the parking lot near the water break spot.

Canyon News contacted the Santa Monica Police Department on October 1, but a staff member answered and said she does not know about the incident. Canyon News was transferred to the Santa Monica Office of the City Clerk, but the officer was not available for inquiries.

Nicole Charky, a Patch reporter later tweeted and explained “Car crashes into water main >> water main breaks >> water floods Whole Foods in Santa Monica.”