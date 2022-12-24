WOODLAND HILLS—Three people were injured in a car crash in Woodland Hills on Wednesday, December 22, at around 8:00 a.m. in the 21400 block of West Ventura Bouelvard.

Among those injured was a 35 year old woman, a 57 year old man, and a 66 year old woman. Both the 57 and 66 year old were seriously injured and were transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash resulted in a vehicle fire which was extinguished by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

There is currently an investigation regarding what led up to the accident.