MALIBU—The city of Malibu has responded to a car event that transpired on Sunday, March 7 that led to traffic congestion and safety concerns. An unpermitted, privately organized car even transpired near Pacific Coast Highway that led to hundreds of vehicles causing traffic delays and unsafe road conditions.

The city has received countless complaints in the past about such events that have become common lately and have risen since the pandemic started.

“We understand the frustration these events cause our residents and have worked with the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station to make sure they know that these events are a real public safety and mobility threat that require attention. Prior to the pandemic, the City partnered with a local organization to host a twice-monthly Cars and Coffee event at Bluffs Park. City staff worked to ensure the events were always safe, family-friendly, well organized, properly permitted, and did not involve racing or car clubs,” said the city of Malibu in a statement.

The city of Malibu issued an alert on Sunday, March 7 of an accident at 22445 Pacific Coast Highway that led to traffic congestion and closed all westbound lanes. The accident occurred near Carbon Beach. No additional details about the incident were made available to the public.