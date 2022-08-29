HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, August 27, a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle transpired that resulted in several people being injured.

Police started chasing the vehicle after the driver hit several cars on Franklin and Bronson Avenues around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle was said to have been stolen.

The car eventually came to a stop after it rolled over landing up-side down in the intersection. The driver climbed out of the vehicle and began to run prompting a short foot pursuit. He was captured and arrested a short distance away.

Multiple pedestrians were injured during this pursuit but none of the injuries were life threatening.

This incident comes after another pursuit that transpired just a few days earlier which involved a stolen BMW. That chase resulted in a multi-vehicle crash that ended on Sunset Boulevard.