UNITED STATES—If you’re in the market for car shipping, you’ll want to read this guide first. We’ll walk you through six steps to a successful transport, from preparing your car for shipping to choosing the right carrier. By following these tips, you can make sure your car arrives at its destination safely and on time.

Plan ahead – contact a car shipping company as soon as you know you need to move your car

This will give you time to compare rates and services, and choose the right company for your car shipping needs. Planning ahead will also give you time to prepare your car for transport. This includes making sure there’s nothing loose in the trunk or cabin, and that the gas tank is no more than half full.

If you’re planning on shipping a car, it’s always best to book in advance. Not only will this give you more time to plan and prepare, but you may also be able to take advantage of discounts and special rates. Many shipping companies offer discounts for early bookings, so it’s definitely worth checking out. In addition, booking in advance allows you to choose your desired shipping date and schedule. This is especially important if you’re shipping during peak season or during a holiday.

When you’re looking for a car shipping company, it’s important to get quotes from different companies and compare services

Not all car shipping companies offer the same services, so it’s important to find one that meets your needs. For example, some companies only ship cars within the continental United States, while others also ship to Hawaii and Alaska. Some companies offer door-to-door service, while others only offer terminal-to-terminal service.

And some companies offer expedited shipping, while others only ship standard. So, before you choose a company, be sure to ask about all of their services and compare them to your specific needs. Only then will you be able to choose the right company for the job.

Get quotes from at least three different companies and compare their rates and services. Pay attention to details like pickup and delivery times, insurance coverage, and whether or not they offer tracking.

At the end of the day, you want to choose a company that you feel comfortable with and that offers good value for your money.

Pack your car securely, making sure nothing is loose or will fall off during transport

Pack any loose items in the trunk or cabin, and make sure they’re securely fastened. If you have a GPS system or other electronic devices, be sure to remove them from the car. It’s also a good idea to leave your car’s registration and proof of insurance in the glove compartment.

If you’re shipping an antique or classic car, be sure to take extra care in packing and securing it for transport. These cars are often more fragile than newer models, and require special handling.

Give the shipping company all relevant information, including your contact info and the pick-up and delivery addresses

Make sure you have the correct address for both the pick-up and delivery locations. If there are any special instructions for either, be sure to give them to the shipping company. This might include gate codes, parking permits, or other information that will help their driver get to your car. It’s also important to include your contact information, in case the shipping company needs to reach you during transport.

Make sure you have insurance in case of damage or theft during transport

Most car shipping companies will offer insurance, but it’s always a good idea to check with your own auto insurance provider as well. This way, you can be sure you’re covered in the event of any damage or theft that might occur during transport. It’s also a good idea to take pictures of your car before it’s loaded onto the truck, in case there is any damage that needs to be documented.

Relax and let the professionals take care of everything – you’ll have your car delivered safely to its new home!