WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department reported on April 7 that they are investigating a series of car thefts by Weyburn Terrace and the west side of campus. Don’t make it easy for thieves – follow these tips.

Authorities are warning the public of the following tips:

-Lock your car.

-Don’t leave your keys inside the car, even when tandem parking.

-Make a copy of your registration.

-Don’t keep the title in the car.

-Consider keeping a tracking device in your car (like an AirTag).

-Remove temptation: Don’t leave valuables in the car, or items in plain view.

-Keep your car safe, your belongings secure and stay aware. I

f you are the victim of a theft, call us to report it: (310) 825-1491.