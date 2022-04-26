SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., two-person teams of all ages will test their ingenuity in racing homemade yachts made of corrugated cardboard and duct tape across the Annenberg Community Beach House pool.

The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that participants pre-register and bring their decorated cardboard yachts to the Annenberg Community Beach House to paddle their way across the length of the pool as spectators cheer them on.

Starting at 11 a.m., yachts will be on display for voting in their courtyard slips. Races begin at 1 p.m. People’s Choice Awards will be given in a variety of categories, including “Most Likely to Sink,” “Best Use of Theme,” and “Most Spirited.”

On Sunday, June 19, the pool will open for the summer season for daily recreation swimming. The Cardboard Yacht Regatta Day pre-registration fee is $20 and early registration is encouraged. Details and registration. Cardboard Yacht Regatta Day is made possible with support from Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, GRoW @ Annenberg. For pool schedule and information, visit annenbergbeachhouse.com.