INGLEWOOD– Chad Ryland’s 43-yard field goal as time expired gave the Arizona Cardinals a 18-16 victory over the reeling Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 18, at Sofi Stadium.

It has been a nightmare 2026 for the Rams in 2026. Entering the season as the Super Bowl favorite, they have fallen to (2-4) at the bottom of the NFC West.

Trailing 15-9 late in the 4th quarter, Matthew Stafford engineered a TD drive; a 16-yard catch by Puka Nacua moved the Rams to the Cardinals 13. A 7-yard completion from Stafford to Kyren Williams set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Colby Parkinson, giving the Rams a 16-15 lead with 47 seconds left.

Unfortunately, that was enough time to give the Cardinals one last chance. On the first play, Cardinals Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Jalen Brooks, then an unnecessary roughness penalty against cornerback Josh Wallace on the same play added an extra 15 yards

The unnecessary roughness penalty was controversial to say the least. Every fan at SoFi was absolutely livid over this egregious, bad call. Brooks helmet collided with Wallace’s shoulder pad.

The contact was inadvertent, but the penalty put Arizona in prime position for a game winning field goal. Ryland nailed his 6th field goal with the walk off kick. The Ram’s defense did not allow a touchdown, yet the team continues to spiral out of control.

Arizona snapped a 4 game skid with the improbable win, and the Rams were a 13.5 point favorite. This is unacceptable for a squad loaded with as much talent as the Los Angeles Rams possess.

For instance, the Rams had the ball with 45 seconds left in the first half. Rather then driving down the field for points, McVay elected to let the clock drain instead of trying to rejuvenate the offense. A chorus of boos surrounded SoFi as the Rams limped into the locker room at halftime.

Fans explained to Canyon News, the Rams are just going through the motions. Other words, the fans are using are lackluster, uninspired and sloppy.

Some of the other words are not appropriate for this article.

Matthew Stafford passed for 222 yards and two scores for the preseason Super Bowl favorite Rams, who are in complete disarray after three losses in their last four games, including this setback at home to a rebuilding team McVay that had beaten 16 times in 19 meetings.

Los Angeles still rallied, and Evans even came through with his first career placekick after new Rams kicker Blake Grupe injured his knee making a tackle in the first quarter — but Ryland and the Cardinals cashed in their final chance.

In addition, Puka Nacua dropped a perfect pass that would have resulted in a touchdown. Davante Adams will miss six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury, head coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“There were some gutsy individual efforts that I am appreciative of, but collectively, even if we had come away with the result, it’s not good enough,” McVay said. “There are just so many things that aren’t in alignment with what we need to be able to do. We’ve got to figure it out, and it starts with me.”

Stafford hit Blake Corum for an early touchdown for the Rams, who came in leading the NFL in total offense. Although being forced to play without a kicking game didn’t help, the Rams struggled to move the ball all day, and they turned it over twice in Cardinals territory in the fourth quarter.

The Rams head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.