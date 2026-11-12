UNITED STATES—I recently told someone this and they looked at me like I was crazy. When you have a loved one who is sick, their illness impacts everyone who is in their orbit. There are those who are always there and there are those who pop in and out, acting as if they care.

Why can I say this? I’ve had to deal with sick parents. One who has dealt with some illnesses and health battles that can challenge the hell out of you, the other rarely ever gets sick, but when they did it was a shock to my system. You’re not talking about a day or two in the hospital, we’re talking about weeks on some occasions, and more recently months. I truly hate hospitals at this point; I prefer to never see a hospital again anytime soon. I don’t think you ever get used to being in a hospital, and for me it’s not a happy place.

You see sick individuals, you encounter people fighting for their lives, and at the same time, the food is not great. I felt like I was eating terrible daily, because your energy level is depleted. You are just simply focused on the wellbeing of your loved one, so nothing else matters in true honesty. The thing I have learned recently when you are a caretaker for a loved one is that you truly have to take a moment for yourself.

It is so easy to get caught up in the care and health of your loved one that you begin to completely negate your wellbeing. You have the sleepless nights, you have the days where you go hours without eating, you are beyond stressed, you’re worried about every little thing and nothing in life seems to be going your way. Things that you love to do, you’re not doing, everyone wants a piece of your time.

You start to burn out as a caretaker, and I know it sounds selfish, but it’s a reality people. You can easily burnout and I felt that almost a year ago and I just cried. I easily cried for about 10 minutes. It made me so upset, but at the same time there was a level of release. It was cathartic; it was something I did not realize I needed. I was bottling up my emotions, frustrations and so much more of what was going on internally.

As a man, I thought I was being weak, but the realization hit me; those tears needed to come out. I mean I could have been screaming and yelling, but instead I cried and I felt a level of rebirth as a result of that. A lot of those tears were a result of not having help. When someone you care about is sick, the more help you have the better.

Why? It allows you to have a breather when you need it most. If you don’t have help, you are pushing yourself to the level of emptying your battery. It does sometimes unfold where the person you’re caring for has no idea of what you’re taking on; they can be selfish at times, which was something I experienced. When I expressed it, they saw my perspective and it opened their eyes in a way that I don’t think they ever considered.

They can sometimes lash out at you, and you internalize that which is hard to accept at times. You feel you’re doing all that you can do, but they seem to think otherwise. It’s a delicate balance and sometimes you seriously have to take a moment for yourself. You don’t want to say the wrong thing because emotions can get the best of you and you react without thinking. Words cut deep, and once they come out of your mouth you cannot take it back.

The thing I’ve learned most about being a caretaker is there is no right or wrong way to do things. You do the best you can with the tools and arsenal that you have in your repertoire. Most important it is ok to have a moment or a day to yourself; you are entitled to that. you have to remember, if you don’t take care of your health, then who will? No one else will.

Written By Davy Roberts