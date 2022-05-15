SANTA MONICA— A carjacking “pursuit” led to the Los Angeles Police Department being called to assist the Santa Monica Police Department in apprehending the suspect on Sunday, May 15.

LAPD said they were called by the SMPD to assist in a carjacking “pursuit” that ended on 4th Street and Rose Avenue Sunday morning.

Police are reportedly looking for a black male with facial hair and a tattoo on his neck.

LAPD Officer Cruz told Canyon News that LAPD is no longer involved as of 1:43 p.m.

Canyon News spoke with Lieutenant Rudy Flores who clarified that this incident was not a pursuit.

Lieutenant Flores is providing Canyon News with an official statement about the incident. Canyon News will be updating information about this incident as it comes in.