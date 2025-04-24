SUGAR LAND, TEXAS—On Wednesday, April 23, Guitarist and Song leader, Carlos Santana’s show at the Smart Financial Center in Sugarland, Texas was postponed after he collapsed on stage during a sound check. The following message was posted on Santana’s webpage by, his manager, Michael Vrionis:



“Santana is postponing his Oneness Tour 2025 show at Smart Financial Center tonight, (Wednesday, April 23, 2025) in Sugar Land, Texas. Mr. Santana has tested positive for covid and is resting at his hotel.



As some of you are aware, we postponed last night’s show in San Antionio. Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution, this decision was made to also postpone tonight’s show in Sugar Land.



Carlos experienced dehydration yesterday and has since tested positive for covid. I am happy to report that Carlos is doing well and will be back on his tour this Friday in Thackerville, OK.



We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and concern. Carlos is looking forward to seeing y’all very soon. Please hang on to your tickets. We will advise on the rescheduled show as soon as possible.”



Carlos Santana, now 77, is the leader of his own band. He has kept a presence on the rock n’ roll stage for over 50 years. His fans say, if you ask him, he’ll tell you he’s the leader of the Santana band, and so he is.



Whether he’s playing at the Hard Rock Café’ in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or in Thackerville, Oklahoma, entertaining his crowd comes natural to him, because his fans say, he’s just loving what he does best.



