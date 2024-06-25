CULVER CITY—On Sunday, June 23, the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for the stabbing death of a 16-year-old victim.

The LAPD reported on Saturday, June 22, around 10:24 p.m., officers were working a street carnival near the 10600 Block of Venice Boulevard in Pacific Division when private security officers reported a large group of juveniles fighting in the street. Patrol officers responded on foot to the location and discovered a victim of a stabbing. Officers rendered aid until paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on scene. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been disclosed to the public.

During the incident at the carnival, there were many attendees and numerous witnesses present. The LAPD is asking anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the West Bureau Homicide, at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.