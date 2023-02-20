HOLLYWOOD- Carrie Underwood is on tour and doing a great job with her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which features special guest Jimmie Allen. She performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, new Jersey. Her nearly two-hour show brought her musical catalog, which include 28 No. 1 singles, to life through a jaw-dropping production, which was directed by Barry Lather(Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson), and Production Designer Nick Whitehouse/ Fireplay (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce). Underwood’s visually stunning production was absolutely amazing, unlike fans have ever seen from the Oklahoma native and takes her live concert to the next level with the newly-added aerial displays, pyro, with angel wings where she performs back and forth in the air. Her outfits were stunning as well. Underwood performed several tracks off her Denim & Rhinestones album, including “Garden,” “Crazy Angels,”Cry Pretty,” and her new single such as “Good Girl,” “Cowboy Casanove,” and “Before He Cheats,” throughout the 24-song set.

Underwood’s performance of “Jesus Take The Wheel,” and one of my favorite favorites “How Great Thou Art,” brought tears to my eyes. Touching and Riveting and it was truly a spiritual experience. The eight-time Grammy winner also made good on her promise to fans to get a little “dangerous” during the show with several aerial peformances. During “Ghost Story,” Underwood reimagined the music video with a similar outfit and swing as she floated over the fans in the general admission pit area to make herway to the B-stage. Later, she made her way back to the other stage by hovering over the Pudential Center crowd while doing acrobatics in a sphere high above them in “Crazy Angels.” She made various outfit changes, each of which paired perfectly with the song she was performing. The country music superstar embraced her Denim & Rhinestones lifestyle within her wardrobe, which included a plethora of denim and rhinestones as well as a dress and leather ensembles. Even some of her fans wore rhinestones.

She welcomed back Jimmie Allen, who serves as direct support on the trek, back to the stage for a collaborative performance of “Denim & Rhinestones.” The two artists showcased their great dance moves with what appeared to be a choreographed dance routine.The two of them are great on stage. The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year also put her love for rock music on full display with a cover of “Guns N’ Roses “Welcome to The Jungle.” She made her entrance wearing a GNR jacket, which everyone got up and took notice. One of my favorite songs of Guns N’ Roses, besides November Rain. Carrie akso showcased a new talent as she took to a drum kit for an epic drum solo during “Poor Everybody Else” that made for a highlight of her set. Amazing concert, check out her tour dates at carrieunderwoodofficial.com .

It was a Guns N’ Roses weekend, for anyone watching the Daytona 500, on February 19, 2023. Guns N’ Roes sponsored Erik Jones Chevy Camaro ZL1 . The Legacy Motor Club race team showcased the car’s livery featuring the group’s iconic logo on the bonnet. Forty cars competed for 500 miles. The Legacy Motor Club is a very special club, since it’s co-owned by two of Nascar’s finest drivers, Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson- two of only three drivers to share the record for seven consecutive driver championship wins, along with Dale Earnhardt. I believe that it was during lap 118 of 200 when Reddick careened into Blaney No 12. They got a piece of the crash with Reddick, Elliott and Erik Jones driving No.43, in the Guns N’ Rosespaint scheme, sufferingnthe biggest damage and retiring from the race, sadly.Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won his first Daytona 500 after record 212 laps.

Rose’s Scoop: Alec Baldwin will be facing a possible reduced prison sentence if convicted of involuntary manslaughter of Halyna Hutchins.