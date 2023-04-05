SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 4, at approximately 2:35 a.m., San Francisco Police Department, Southern Station officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street, in SoMa (South of Market Street). Police arriving at the scene discovered a male victim, later identified by his family, as the 43-year-old, Cash App founder, former chief technology officer of Square, and CEO of Mobile Coin, Bob Lee who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The following statement came from a press release issued by the San Francisco Police Department:



“San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to injuries.”



San Francisco’s tech community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Twitter is full of tributes to Lee, who is legendary in the tech world.



Proud Elephant tweeted, “Just in Bob Lee, a major tech executive and founder of Cash App, was just stabbed to death in broad daylight near downtown San Francisco. Elections have consequences. Why would anyone want to live in a crime-ridden city like San Francisco at this point?”



On Wednesday, April 5, the founder of @Initialized, and President/CEO of @ycombinator Garry Tan tweeted the following message to those who may have filmed Bob Lee in his last days:



“If you interacted with Bob Lee on Monday or Tuesday in SF, or if you have video or were in the area, of Rincon Hill Tuesday morning, please send it to SFPD. Do not publish it, send it directly to SFPD.”

Brooke Jenkins jumps on the media opportunties to state she “does not tolerate these horrific acts”. Jenkins was appointed as the District Attorney to replace recalled DA, Chesea Boudin by Mayor London Breed. Jenkins had actively campaigned by Soros-backed Chesea Boudin. All three politicians were financially supported by George Soros, who is known for donating heavily to politicians in big cities who are weak on prosecuting violent crime.

California politicians have a pattern of using their high paid publicists and damage control to spin the situation in their favor. Anyone who has campaigned for Boudin, whose own parents were in prison, knows his goal is to not prosecute crime, yet to allow it to continue.

Lee, previously a San Francisco resident, relocated to Miami due to the rise in crime. He was back on a business visit to San Francisco, prolonged his stay by one day, when he was murdered.

This incident is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

No arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.