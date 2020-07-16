AMERICA—Catholic churches across the nation have been burned and vandalized over the past month with the greatest amount of destruction happening this past weekend of July 11.

The mass destruction of churches began with the riots following the unfortunate death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25 and have continued through the July 11 weekend.

The San Gabriel Mission Church in San Gabriel, California caught fire in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 11. The cause of the fire in the 249-year-old church is still under investigation. News reports indicate that the recent upsurge in vandalism and monuments will be considered in the investigation.

In a Skype interview EWTN had with Archbishop of San Francisco, the Archbishop denounced the destruction of statues in the name of racial injustice. Video footage shows people cheering as the statue of San Junipero Serra toppled to the ground in Golden Gate Park at the hands of protesters on June 19. San Junipero Serra was the patron Saint of Native Americans and led missions for the protection of Native Americans.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, on Saturday, July 11, parishioners were in the church preparing for Mass when suspect Steven Anthony Shields, 24, drove his vehicle into Queen of Peace Catholic Church located on 6455 State Rd. 200 in Ocala.

Shields poured gasoline in the foyer and lit it before he left in his vehicle. Deputy Josue Gonzalez gave chase to Shields and took him into custody. All of the parishioners were able to get out of the church safely. Shields has been charged with attempted murder among other charges which can be found here.

On Friday, July 10, a one-hundred-year-old statue at the Cathedral Prep School and Seminary in Elmhurst, Queens, New York had the word “IDOL” spray-painted on it during one of the many riots following the death of Floyd. The statue has since been restored.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado had the words, “pedofile,” [mispelled] “God is dead” and “There is no God” spray-painted on the Church steps and rectory. Vandals repeatedly struck the Cathedral over the July 11 weekend.

On June 1, The Catholic News Agency reported damages by vandals in California, Colorado, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York, and Texas.

On July 11, the statue of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was found decapitated at St. Stephen’s Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee. News reports indicate that the head of Mary was never found. Bishop Strika of the Knoxville, Tennessee Diocese tweeted about the vandalization, saying, “What a strange time [we live in].”