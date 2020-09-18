UNITED STATES—It only requires a cursory glance at the data to see that in many places, people are having problems with insomnia, stress, and fatigue. In the United States, an estimated 70 million people report having a sleep disorder. Approximately 40% of Americans have reported falling asleep during the day at least once during the year.

Back in the United Kingdom, the situation is no better. An estimated 16 million British adults say they have sleepless nights, and around 31% claim they have insomnia. Meanwhile, an incredible 74% of UK adults say they felt so stressed out at some point in the past year that they felt unable to cope.

For most people, work is the most significant cause of stress. However, there are other issues, such as family or financial matters. The link between being overly stressed and a lack of sleep is undeniable. We also realize now that using sleeping pills and other drugs is often unhelpful in the long-term.

An increasing number of people are using products such as CBD gummies to relax. As the cannabidiol market grows, the level of research into it follows suit, and it has revealed some interesting possibilities. Let’s check out the reasons why more people want to buy CBD gummies than ever before.

Could CBD Gummies Help with Insomnia?

Understanding why CBD could help improve sleep involves digging a little deeper into the possible causes of insomnia. Possible reasons include:

Environmental factors such as an excessively warm or cold room, or loud noises.

Caffeine consumption in the latter part of the day.

Physical issues, such as restless leg syndrome or chronic pain.

Prescription medication which can sometimes disturb the sleep-wake cycle.

PTSD and depression.

Stress and anxiety.

There is a possibility that products like CBD gummies can help, but data remains limited.

What Does the Research Say?

At present, research into the use of CBD gummies and other related products mainly involves looking at symptoms of conditions. As we just mentioned, stress & anxiety are possible reasons for insomnia. If you can’t sleep, but anxiety or stress aren’t the reasons, CBD gummies might not work for you.

In any case, there is recent research that suggests CBD could help reduce feelings of anxiety and possibly aid a better sleep cycle. A study published in The Permanente Journal in 2019 looked at CBD’s usefulness for helping with sleep and anxiety. After initially bringing in 103 volunteers, the final sample consisted of 72 adults. 47 of them reported suffering from anxiety, while the other 25 complained of insomnia.

All of the volunteers received a 25mg CBD capsule each day. After a month, over 79% of patients reported lower anxiety levels, and two-thirds said they enjoyed better sleep.

Individuals with severe pain often say that it keeps them awake at night. There is evidence that CBD could help soothe pain. A review published in Frontiers in Pharmacology in 2018 went over numerous studies into CBD’s potential efficacy when treating this issue. It concluded that there is enough evidence to suggest CBD could soothe pain. According to the authors, this process could ultimately improve sleep.

How to Use CBD to Improve Sleep

Remember, research is ongoing, with no definitive conclusions drawn just yet. Bear this in mind before you rush out to buy CBD gummies! There are a host of anecdotal reports of cannabidiol offering a more effective solution for insomniacs. It is certainly possible that CBD could tackle the root causes of a sleep disorder.

CBD gummies are a popular option because they taste delicious. For some users, the bitter taste of hemp isn’t to their liking. However, you should know that it could take up to two hours for you to feel an effect. Therefore, you have to remember to use them well in advance of your bedtime. Perhaps begin by using one an hour before bed, and focus on relaxing and gently easing off to sleep when the time comes.

If you forget to take your CBD gummies, vaporizing is another option. Proponents like it because it works much faster than other consumption methods. Vaping also has a higher absorption rate. You can also try the ‘classic’ CBD oil option. Again, use it 30-60 minutes before bedtime at first. It is always possible to adjust the timing and the amount of CBD you use as you get used to the process.

If you are adamant that you want to buy CBD gummies, check out what Provacan has to offer. It sells mixed fruit gummies that contain 10mg of the cannabinoid apiece. You can buy a 10-pack or a 50-pack. These CBD gummies also contain additional cannabinoids. Perhaps it can help you relax, feel calm, get to sleep quicker, and recover. There is only one way to find out!