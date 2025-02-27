CALIFORNIA—On February 24, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a press release announcing that over $1.2 million worth of narcotics were seized in two major drug busts. Over 160 lbs of illegal drugs were seized by CBP agents.



On February 19, at approximately 9:28 a.m. CBP agents stopped a vehicle at the Interstate 15 Temecula Border Patrol Checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 unit alerted its handlers. Agents discovered a backpack on the front passenger floorboard.



Eight bundles of fentanyl weighing 18.51 lbs and valued at $143,000 were discovered in the backpack.



On February 18, at 2:35 p.m. border patrol agents pulled over a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near the San Clemente Border Patrol Station checkpoint. The K-9 officer alerted agents who searched the vehicle. Drugs were being smuggled in an aftermarket compartment attached to the floorboards of the vehicle.



Agents transported the vehicle, the presumed narcotics, and the driver to the Border Patrol station for further inspection where 55 cellophane-wrapped packages tested positive for cocaine weighing 142.96 lbs and valued at $1.1 million.



The following information came directly from the press release.



“These seizures underscore San Diego Sector’s unwavering commitment to protecting our communities from the dangers of illicit drugs. The successful interdiction of these drugs highlights the effectiveness of our Border Patrol agents and K-9 teams in the fight against criminal organizations.”—Acting Chief Patrol Agent, Jeffrey Stalnaker, San Diego Sector.



In the 2024 fiscal year CBP, San Diego agents seized 2,862 lbs of cocaine and 782 lbs of fentanyl. Four months into the current fiscal year seized 900 lbs of cocaine and 150 lbs of fentanyl thus far.



On January 24, in San Francisco, Immigration and Customs (ICE) agents announced the apprehension and arrest of Ariel Rene Romice-Patino, a Mexican National who was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child and sentenced to 62 months in prison.













