UNITED STATES—On Friday, March 25, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) revealed that the state’s COVID-19 death toll data was reportedly altered by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). A report first covered by Epoch Times indicates that this data was changed unbeknownst to the Florida DOH.

Chemist and Press Secretary for the Florida State Department of Health, Jeremy Redfern, told reporters that the DOH transmits COVID-19 data, including deaths, to the CDC several times per week.

It’s remarkable that California reported a higher percentage of excess deaths than Florida over most of the fall and winter despite mask and vaccine mandates throughout the state and no one in the media has been willing to cover it pic.twitter.com/ttki5SLSqW — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 25, 2022

Former Trump advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, has been publicly scrutinized for criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci and for openly stating his lack of trust for the head of the Coronavirus Task Force.

Scott Morefield, a journalist for Townhall.com, Breitbart, Daily Caller, and The Hill quotes Dr. Scott Atlas on Twitter:

Dr. Scott Atlas on the CDC data scandal: "They put forward pseudoscience trying to manipulate the public and push an agenda … Our data is simply not to be trusted because the CDC is a politicized, agenda-driven, almost disgrace to the country." pic.twitter.com/EnQOEXl2wQ — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) February 24, 2022

The Florida Governor has been criticized since his February 2021 statement regarding lockdowns and mandates ruining people’s lives. At the onset of COVID-19, then President, Donald J. Trump, praised DeSantis for not succumbing to the lockdowns and mandates while carrying the lowest COVID-related mortality rate in the Nation.

“Lockdowns at the time of the pandemic were favored by the, quote, ‘narrative’ and so, in the name of, quote, ‘science,’ articles and posts warning against lockdowns were taken down and censored. The result has been the destruction of millions of lives across America, as well as increased deaths from suicide, substance abuse, and despair, without any corresponding benefit in COVID mortality.”

In a media inquiry, Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, told Canyon-News, “Right now no one is safe from censorship from Big Tech bullies.” Kirk then shared his own experience of being suspended from Twitter in regard to a different topic. Kirk indicated that Fox News correspondent Tucker Carlson shared a screenshot of Charlie Kirk’s forbidden Tweet, and it was taken down. The only thing left was a gray area with Twitter Rules on it.

Canyon-News reached out to the Florida Health Department for clarification on the alleged fabrication of COVID-related death tolls but has not heard back in time for print.

There is little to no information to be found regarding the accuracy of the mortality rate of COVID-19 related deaths or any documentation on the subject of the COVID vaccines not being beneficial. Most COVID-related searches are directed back to the CDC website.